deadCenter world premiere: ‘Bloodstained Ivory’ explores the mind of an obsessive, unraveling artist

What happens when an artist will do anything it takes to be the best? Klein Haley's 'Bloodstained Ivory' aims to answer that question.

By: Destini Pittman

One word. Obsession.

That is the driving theme of Klein Haley’s “Bloodstained Ivory,” which had its world premiere at deadCenter Film Festival.

The film follows Ross Bennett, an aspiring concert pianist in his senior year of college. Ross is determined to become the greatest pianist of all time, and he won’t let anyone stand in his way.

After freezing during his senior recital, Ross becomes increasingly desperate to secure his future. His biggest rival is fellow classmate and pianist Donovan Fish, who embodies everything Ross wishes he were: likable, popular and effortlessly talented.

The film poses a central question: How far is an artist willing to go for their art?

“Bloodstained Ivory” is a tense, dramatic thriller exploring artistic obsession in the same vein as “Whiplash” and “Black Swan,” while still offering a fresh perspective.

Nick Skonberg, LaRonn Marzett and Mackenna Shults catch viewers' attention all the way to the end credits. During a Q&A following the film’s premiere, the cast shared that although hand doubles were used for some scenes, they spent months in pre-production learning to play the piano themselves.

The film’s greatest strength lies in its music and sound design. With music woven into the story’s core. The sound mixing and design significantly enhance the viewing experience. The sound design was done in Oklahoma by OK Sounds Good. One of the film’ sound designers said it was recorded in Dolby ATMOS, one of the most immersive surround sound formats available.

“Bloodstained Ivory” is not yet available for streaming but is expected to screen at more festivals in the coming months. For the latest updates on the movie, click here.

