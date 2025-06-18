West Nile Virus confirmed in Oklahoma County

Two cases of the West Nile Virus have been reported in Oklahoma County, officials say.

Wednesday, June 18th 2025, 5:23 pm

By: Destini Pittman


The OKC County Health Department says this marks reported infections in the area this season.

West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illnesses in the United States.

Health officials say that while most people who get WNV do not develop symptoms, one in five people may develop a fever, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

More severe illnesses affect one out of 150 people and can cause encephalitis or meningitis, OCCHD says.

To protect yourself from WNV, OCCHD, recommends using insect repellent with Deet, wearing long sleeves and pants when outside, keeping windows closed when possible and repairing screens and draining standing water.
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

