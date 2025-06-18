Oklahoma City releases annual drinking water quality report

The City of Oklahoma City has released its 2024 Drinking Water Quality Report, detailing testing results, treatment processes, and regulatory compliance for the city's public water supply.

By: Anna Denison

The Oklahoma City Utilities Department has released its annual Consumer Confidence Report, confirming the city’s drinking water met or exceeded all regulatory standards in 2024 with zero violations, according to the City of Oklahoma City.

Also known as the Drinking Water Quality Report, the annual publication outlines testing results from the past year and provides details about the safety, treatment, and sources of the City’s public water supply.

“I view the CCR as a reflection of our commitment to public health and safety,” Utilities Director Chris Browning said in a statement. “As a utility, we operate in one of the most heavily regulated industries in the country, and we hold ourselves to the highest standards to meet those requirements every single day. This report reflects the exceptional work our employees do to safeguard water quality and earn the public’s trust.”

According to the report, the Utilities Department tested for 20 regulated contaminants in 2024, including naturally occurring organic materials and non-organic substances. Water Quality staff monitor the City’s two treatment plants 24 hours a day, adjusting treatment as needed to maintain quality. Over the course of the year, more than 200,000 individual samples were collected and tested from the treatment plants and over 240 state-approved sites throughout the distribution system.

“We take nothing for granted when it comes to our community’s drinking water,” said Leigh Ann Kitsmiller, the City’s Regulatory Compliance Manager. “Every sample we collect and every adjustment we make is part of our responsibility to protect the public and uphold strict regulatory standards.”

The Safe Drinking Water Act requires all public water systems to publish a Consumer Confidence Report each year. Oklahoma City’s 2024 report is now available at okc.gov/ccr. Printed copies will be available at metro-area libraries beginning July 1, according to the City.