'We'll keep you advised:' David Payne carries the words and the mission Gary England left behind

News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne reflects on how Gary England shaped his childhood, transformed weather broadcasting, and left a legacy that continues to guide Oklahoma meteorology today.

By: Bella Roddy

News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne grew up watching Gary England, but what started as admiration soon became mentorship, then carrying a legacy.

Watch an extended cut of David Payne's interview about Gary England at the top of this article.

What was it like watching Gary England as a kid?

“Gosh, it [weather] was a part of my DNA,” Payne said. “I used to watch all television meteorologists in Oklahoma City back in the day, and, you know, the thing — when Gary came on the scene, it was different.”

Payne remembered watching England’s unique style and energy. “His passion — I think it resonated. It came through the TV screen. That was part of his magnetism.”

“What separated himself, I always felt, was his personality. And I think that carried him a long, long way. He could relate to people. He was an Okie. He said Okie things.”

Payne said he always gravitated toward England. “I remember being six, seven, eight, nine years old, watching everybody, but always gravitating towards him. He was exciting to watch. It was not boring.”

When Payne was a kid in Edmond, he received a stainless steel weather alert box for Christmas. “It had a News 9 sticker on it,” Payne said. “It had three or four little red lights that would light up with a warning, and I still have it. It looks brand new.”

How did Gary England revolutionize weather technology?

Even then, England was pioneering new ways to communicate forecasts and warnings. From creating one of the nation’s first live television radars to developing storm tracks and organizing a statewide network of storm spotters, England changed the way Oklahomans, and eventually the country, understood severe weather.

“Back then, you didn’t have an app, you didn’t have a phone, you didn’t have radar data in your pocket,” Payne said. “You had Gary on TV, and that was it. And that was enough.”

England was one of the first to introduce real-time radar to viewers. “It completely flipped the market,” Payne said. “He already had this big personality, and now you throw in the only live television radar. Suddenly, you are now the 300-pound gorilla. Nobody can stop you.”

Viewers could now see radar for themselves, and Payne said that changed everything. “People at home are looking at Gary on the screen, looking at a storm, and going, oh, that’s what that looks like. That was the only way to see it.”

England also created one of the earliest versions of storm tracking. “Now, I track storms that are 2,000 miles away. And I think it all came out of that one moment where Gary was like: How do I tell people at home where it’s going to be from here?”

How did he make forecasting work with limited tools?

Forecasting in England’s early days looked very different. “Back into the ’70s and up until 1980 or ’81, you never saw a radar image. The weather service and the airports were the only ones that had radar data. You couldn’t see it,” Payne said.

England made use of what little he had — a satellite image once an hour, basic maps, ham radios. “He didn’t have anything. He had a satellite image. An hour later, five storms,” Payne said. “What he did with so little speaks volumes.”

Payne also explained how England relied on civil defense operators, ham radio users, and local spotters to verify tornadoes and relay information. “He had a network of people — storm chasers on a small, small scale. That was their county, their area. And they’d call in and say, ‘I see the tornado.’ That information was relayed back. That was a game changer.”

What was it like witnessing these breakthroughs?

Seeing these tools for the first time had a profound impact on Payne. “It was an incredible game changer. He was squashing everybody. Nobody had a chance,” he said.

Forecasting was often done without the help of computers. “Forecasting was just kind of — you just had to know it,” Payne said. “You were nowcasting — going hour by hour by looking at what’s actually happening. And he did that every day.”

Even before storm track software existed, England began to estimate where storms were headed. “You put a time on it, time of arrival at its current speed. But nobody had done that,” Payne said. “He was one of the first to really open that Pandora’s box.”

And once he did, the industry followed. “Within months — within a year — other companies were like, hang on a second. Let’s do this. And from there, it took off.”

What is Gary England’s legacy?

“I think he’ll be remembered as someone who truly loved weather, but more importantly, someone who truly loved Oklahomans,” Payne said. “That was always part of his drive: to keep people safe and informed.”

England’s impact wasn’t just statewide. “He changed how we covered weather, not just in Oklahoma but across the nation,” Payne said. “He broke the mold. He opened Pandora’s box. He did it his way with a huge personality that drew people in. And then you throw in the technology.”

Payne said England will always be remembered for his dedication. “He was always trying to have the latest and greatest advancements to keep Oklahomans safe.”

“And there’ll never, ever be another Gary England.”

Does his influence still guide News 9 today?

“We’re in a new building. The technology is completely different,” Payne said. “But I still say it — ‘Stay with News 9. We’ll keep you advised.’ That’s Gary.”

Payne still uses England’s iconic phrase, even a decade after his retirement. “It still lives on.”

Do you remember the pig?

Every interview about England seems to end with the same question: What about Spike the pig?

Payne laughed. “I think at the time he was living over in the Greens, and those lots over there are not very big. Spike was supposed to be a small pig, but I think he ended up growing to like 200 or 300 pounds. It was too big for the yard in the neighborhood.”

“He couldn’t really have a pig in the Greens.”

But Spike became a local celebrity, joining England at events, fairs, and fundraisers. Just another part of the legend.

Final thoughts

Payne still has the weather alert box he got as a child. “It had a little antenna. You plug it in, and it would send a radio wave. When the light went off, it told you what the warning was for, where you were located. And that was in the ’70s.”

“I look back and think — someone who loved Oklahoma, someone who loved fellow Oklahomans. That was Gary. And he’ll never be replaced.”