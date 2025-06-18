Val Castor on how friend & mentor Gary England helped him become the first media storm tracker

What began with a borrowed camcorder, a bag phone, and a college student’s cold call to Channel 9 would help launch the first storm tracker team in the country—led by Gary England and Val Castor.

By: Bella Roddy

From Student to Storm Tracker

Val Castor’s career at News 9 began with a cold call.

“I called up Channel Nine one day out of the blue,” Castor said. “I watch them, and I’m thinking, man, they need somebody to chase for them.”

In 1991, Castor was a meteorology student at OU, chasing storms with classmates using borrowed gear and hand-drawn maps. At the time, storm chasing wasn’t something TV stations hired for.

“They said, basically, we don’t hire anybody to chase storms,” Castor said. “That’s just not a thing. But I’ll tell you what we’ll do, if you come up to the station, we will lend you a cell phone.”

That “cell phone” was a bag phone, a bulky, high-powered device that plugged into a cigarette lighter.

First Chase, First Connection

With a borrowed camcorder and a borrowed phone, Castor began chasing. His first outing was April 12, 1991, near Marshall, Oklahoma.

“There ended up being a small tornado... I got video of that, brought it back to the station,” he said. “They said, oh, that’s pretty good.”

It was the first time Castor met Gary England in person. “He liked the video that day so much that he gave me an autographed copy of his book.”

Just two weeks later, on April 26, Castor chased a major tornado outbreak and captured footage of an EF3 and a massive EF4 tornado.

“Back in those days, they didn’t have storm chasers like me going out,” he said. “None of them ended up getting any video that day. And so they used my video on the air that night.”

Gary England gave Castor a Channel 9 jacket and something more important. “He said, hey, we got to find a way to get you on here.”

A Pioneer in the Field

“Gary really built the first full storm tracker team,” Castor said. “I was the first storm tracker that Gary hired, and that was back in 1991. Now we have six teams that go out.”

According to Castor, England wasn’t just ahead of the curve; he was shaping it.

“He had vision,” Castor said. “He put things together before anybody else did. One of those was the storm trackers.”

The Man Behind the Map

England’s creativity extended to the technical side. “You see the map in the corner of the screen... that all started with Gary England,” Castor said. “Every television station in the country uses that now.”

He recalled how England found programmers and engineers to build early storm tracking tools, often naming systems after quirks. One, a video streaming system, became “the ponytail system.”

“He had a big personality and he had a funny personality,” Castor said. “He was quick witted... always cracking a joke.”

Hollywood and Humor

When the film Twister was shot in Oklahoma, Gary England consulted on the movie and even appeared on screen issuing a tornado warning.

“I just really think that is so fitting because he is Mr. Oklahoma Weather,” Castor said.

The movie helped launch a new era of storm chasing. “Before Twister, there really was only a handful of chasers out there... after the movie came out, it just started growing.”

Golf Carts and Garyisms

Away from the storms, England was just as memorable. Castor recalled golf outings full of laughter—and one near-cart rollover at Kickingbird in Edmond when England took a “shortcut” in a storm.

“That cart rolled. Gary bailed off also. He just got up and laughed about it,” Castor said. “But that was Gary in a nutshell.”

And then there were the catchphrases:

“It’s Friday night in the big town.”

“Jump back, Loretta.”

“Mabel’s Bar and Grill.”

“Stay with TV 9. We’ll keep you advised.”

“He used to call me Valerie... he called me a lot of things I can’t say,” Castor said. “He was a hoot.”

An Unlikely Mentor

Castor didn’t grow up watching England—he was from Tulsa. But he discovered England’s book, Oklahoma Weather, on a business trip with his dad, and it changed everything.

“I read that thing cover to cover,” he said. “It kind of piqued my interest right there.”

That interest led him to pursue meteorology at OSU and then OU, ultimately shaping a career in both broadcast and forensic weather consulting, with help from Gary.

“He also taught me how to start a business,” Castor said. “I learned it all from Gary.”

A Friend Until the End

When asked what Gary England meant to him, Castor didn’t hesitate.

“He always made time for me,” he said. “Gary, you want to go play golf? And he would go... as important and as big as he was, he always made time.”

“To Gary’s family: Mary, we love you. Gary was a good man. And he was a good friend.”