The Unholy Trinity: A new Western hits theaters

Explore the wild frontier with Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan in 'The Unholy Trinity'—a fresh spin on Westerns, decked with drama, vengeance, and a coming-of-age story.

By: Victor Pozadas

Westerns come with their own charm and tropes, but The Unholy Trinity brings something new to the table.

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli looks at this movie laced with drama, action, revenge and a coming-of-age story. The film follows Henry Broadway, portrayed by Brandon Lessard, as he seeks vengeance for his condemned father in 1870s Montana.

Alongside stars Pierce Brosnan and Samuel L. Jackson, the film looks to explore its own path while still giving those satisfying gunfights and beats Westerns are known for.

Australian-born Director Richard Gray, who now lives in Montana, based the production out of his new home state and emphasized the importance of place and geography when it comes to shooting action.

"What we really concentrated on, and workshopped with the stunt coordinator was fantastic," Gray said. "I think when the audience loses the geography of where people are, the scene is just violence for the sake of violence."

The director is a big fan of action, especially in Westerns, so Gray focused on location and relevant positioning within his stunt choreography so the audience never loses their place within the action.

"If you know where people are, when they're running around the house, or they're coming down the slope, then the audience can relate," he said.

When it comes to Pierce Brosnan, he has reached that enviable career stage where he can choose projects that genuinely interest him. Brosnan told Lalli how much of a soft spot he has for Westerns, but it really comes down to his pure love for filmmaking itself.

"I love being on movie sets. I love making movies," Brosnan said. "I love being an actor. I am gratitude abounds for my time and space and place in life with this career. It's exhilarating not knowing what's going to happen next. What the next job will bring forth."

The Unholy Trinity is out now in select theaters.