Dog rescued from NW OKC house fire

Firefighters say a lightning strike could have been the cause of a house fire Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says crews were dispatched just after 2:30 a.m. to the 6500 block of Northwest 115th Street, where they arrived to find heavy flames coming through the roof of a residence.

Firefighters said one occupant had already escaped the home, but informed firefighters that a dog was still inside.

Crews on scene began to attack the fire while simultaneously searching for the dog, which was safely located.

No injuries were reported. The fire was brought under control, and crews remained on scene for overhaul and to check for possible fire extension.

OKCFD said the blaze is believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike.

Officials estimate the fire caused approximately $150,000 in structural damage and $30,000 in content loss. Smoke detectors in the home were present and functioning.