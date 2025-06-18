Woman arrested 7 years after OKC infant's death

A woman has been arrested after an Oklahoma City infant died in 2018. Investigators say the case was reopened after the suspect took a blind plea in a similar case in 2024.

By: Christian Hans

Murder charges have been filed against a woman seven years after an infant died in Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police Department says in 2018, Holly Sheppard was babysitting the infant for four days before they were hospitalized with head trauma.

The baby died a few days later, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

At the time, though, investigators said they could not determine who was caring for the baby when the injury happened.

The case was reopened in 2023 after Sheppard was arrested for critically injuring a 3-month-old in her care in Ponca City.

Sheppard took a blind plea in that case in 2024.