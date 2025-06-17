Suspect, officers involved in SW OKC shooting identified

A man killed by police in a shooting on Monday has been identified. The four officers involved in the shooting have since been placed on routine administrative leave.

By: Christian Hans

A man killed in a shooting on Monday involving officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department has been identified, the department says.

OCPD said officers were called to a home near Southwest 17th Street and South Portland Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

Officers said they were responding to a reported call involving an attempted suicide, which later evolved into a domestic situation.

After arriving on the scene, OCPD said four officers, Juan Quintana, Adam Brown, Isabel Sanroman and Marcus Oliveira, confronted 41-year-old Eddie Hill, who was armed with a knife.

OCPD says Hill opened the front door, charged and attempted to stab the closest officer to him. Hill was ordered to drop the knife, but instead continued to advance on the officer while still armed with the knife.

Investigators say the four officers then fired upon Hill. Hill was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The four officers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.