German Shepherd watches Thunder game with owner

A News 9 viewer shares a pic of their dog watching Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

By: Aniysa Mapp

Not only were Oklahomans getting into the Thunder game Monday night, but their dogs were too!

News 9 viewer Casey Franklin sent us this picture of her German Shepherd dog, named Ryker, watching the game with her.

"My [German Shepherd dog] finally figured out why Momma is yelling at the squawk box," Franklin said.

The Oklahoma City Thunder came out on top over the Pacers Monday night, winning 120-109, perhaps thanks in part to the team's newest canine fan.