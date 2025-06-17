German Shepherd watches Thunder game with owner

Tuesday, June 17th 2025, 6:02 am
Not only were Oklahomans getting into the Thunder game Monday night, but their dogs were too!
News 9 viewer Casey Franklin sent us this picture of her German Shepherd dog, named Ryker, watching the game with her.
"My [German Shepherd dog] finally figured out why Momma is yelling at the squawk box," Franklin said.
The Oklahoma City Thunder came out on top over the Pacers Monday night, winning 120-109, perhaps thanks in part to the team's newest canine fan.
