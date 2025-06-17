5 Takeaways: Thunder Now One Win Away from NBA Championship After Game 5 Win

OKC Thunder rides on Jalen Williams' 40-point explosion for a crucial win. Learn how defense and role-players steered the game.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Oklahoma City Thunder take a 3-2 series lead over the Indiana Pacers, and are now one win away from securing the franchise's first-ever NBA championship.

With the chance to make history right around the corner, here are five takeaways from Monday night's game that could prove to be how the Thunder can win it all.

1 . Jalen Williams

Jalen Williams... 40-point performance. His drives weren’t just fast or aggressive; they were controlled, intelligent, and relentless. “That was an unbelievable performance by him… he was on the gas the entire night,” according to Daigneault.

Only six players in NBA history have scored 40 or more points in an NBA Finals game within their first three seasons: George Mikan (1949), Jerry West (1963), Rick Barry (1967), Magic Johnson (1980), Dwyane Wade (2006), and now Jalen Williams in 2025.

2 . Defense comes up big

With Haliburton playing mostly as a decoy, it was T.J. McConnell who sparked the charge.

McConnell's relentless energy and 13 points in just under seven third-quarter minutes dragged Indiana back within striking distance. The momentum carried into the fourth, where Pascal Siakam kept the pressure on.

A pair of free throws pulled the Pacers within four with 9:19 left, and just over a minute later, his three-pointer cut the lead to 95–93.

Suddenly, there was tension in the building, but Oklahoma City didn’t flinch.

Daigneault was quick to highlight the fourth-quarter stretch where OKC came up with four straight steals, turning a nail-biter into a two-possession cushion.

In a span of just five minutes, the Thunder flipped a two-point game into a 15-point cushion behind suffocating defense, transition offense, and clutch shot-making. They closed the game on a 25–12 run.

The disruptive defense fueled their transition game, outscoring the Pacers 32–9 in points off turnovers, the most Indiana has surrendered in any game all season, including the playoffs.

3. Role Players Made Timely Impacts

Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace were specifically credited for changing the energy in the first half. Wiggins, who barely played in Game 4, came in aggressive and confident. Wallace bounced back after a poor showing in Game 4.

Daigneault said these contributions were crucial and highlighted the team’s culture of readiness and internal growth.

After attempting just 17 threes in Game 4, Daigneault made it clear that volume and quality from deep were non-negotiable.

The aggressive perimeter shooting, especially in transition from Wiggins and others.

Off the bench, Aaron Wiggins contributed 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting, while Cason Wallace added 11 points and four steals on 3-of-4 three-point shooting.

4. Dynamic Duo

While J-Dub was the headliner, SGA did more MVP-type things, especially in the fourth quarter.

Daigneault noted how Shai’s ability to control pace and possession was crucial as Indiana made multiple runs. His 10 assists (eight leading to threes) were in some of the biggest moments of the game.

Between Jalen and Shai, the duo accounted for 103 of the Thunder’s 120 points, 86% of the offense. With Haliburton hobbled, OKC’s answer came from its two biggest names.

The Thunder got to the line frequently, with Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander combining for 47 free throws over the last two games, a key factor in their offensive success.

5. Aggression

Jalen Williams talked about the choice to play aggressively, attacking the rim with force and using physicality to pressure defenders and officials.

This aggressive mindset was a clear factor in OKC's ability to put up a performance in the 4th quarter of the NBA Finals.

It goes beyond just the 4th, as this team played with the intensity from the start of the game and never let the moment overwhelm them.

The Thunder’s aggressive, improved perimeter shooting and suffocating defense have them on the verge of winning the NBA Championship.