Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praises team effort, highlights teammates after Game 5 win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a Game 5 win over the Pacers, putting them one victory away from an NBA title.

Monday, June 16th 2025, 11:17 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder is one win away from their first NBA title Monday night, defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals behind a strong performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and contributions from his teammates.

Gilgeous-Alexander attacked the paint and made plays with a more aggressive approach than in previous games. His improved offensive rhythm helped set the tone early and kept the Thunder ahead.

Defensively, Oklahoma City turned up the heat, forcing turnovers and keeping the Pacers off balance. Gilgeous-Alexander emphasized the team's disruptive presence as a factor in closing out the win.

With the win, the Thunder now lead the series 3 - 2 and are one victory away from winning the NBA Championship. Game 6 is set for June 19.

Watch the full post-game press conference with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander above.

Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

