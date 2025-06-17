Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praises team effort, highlights teammates after Game 5 win

Monday, June 16th 2025, 11:17 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder is one win away from their first NBA title Monday night, defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals behind a strong performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and contributions from his teammates.
Gilgeous-Alexander attacked the paint and made plays with a more aggressive approach than in previous games. His improved offensive rhythm helped set the tone early and kept the Thunder ahead.
Defensively, Oklahoma City turned up the heat, forcing turnovers and keeping the Pacers off balance. Gilgeous-Alexander emphasized the team's disruptive presence as a factor in closing out the win.
With the win, the Thunder now lead the series 3 - 2 and are one victory away from winning the NBA Championship. Game 6 is set for June 19.
Watch the full post-game press conference with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander above.
Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder
Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers
June 17th, 2025