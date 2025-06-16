News 9 employees reveal Thunder game day winning superstitions

Some News 9 employees reveal some of their game day superstitions for the Thunder playoffs.

By: Mike Glover

It’s game day and time to Thunder up for our home team, and with the series this close, some News 9 employees shared what they are doing to assure a victory.

“It’s all about what I’m wearing, I have a Thunder sweatshirt, and I didn’t think the pants mattered, but one time we didn’t win, so I have to wear jeans on bottom and my special Thunder sweatshirt on top or we’re not winning,” said News 9 this morning anchor, Lacie Lowry.

“Every time they would play, I would wear the orange blazer to work, you might be wondering why I’m not wearing it today, it’s because the last game they lost, and so I thought, I have to take it out of rotation,” said Dianne Stein, News 9 reporter.

“I pretty much wear the same clothing, same shorts, same jersey, same hat,” said Sales Coordinator Ian Counihan.

“My dad, however, will wear the same Thunder hat that he has had since 2011, and the last game when we were behind, he didn’t have his hat on, so he ran to his room, put his hat on and then we won,” said Anna Denison with the Digital Team.

"I’m Italian and I got this from my mom, that was full blood Italian. When the other team shoots the free throw, we put the maloik on them. So, you do your hands like this, and you put the Italian curse, the malocchio, on them, said Morning team anchor Robin Marsh.

“I wear a certain Thunder shirt, I sit in my particular lounge chair in my living room, and I text the same people,” said Sales Representative Gayla Murphy.

“So, every time I wore Thunder blue, or anything Thunder related they lost, every single playoff game. So, I can no longer wear blue or Thunder-related apparel,” said News Producer Taylor Jorgensen.

“I never, ever put a headline down if the local team is winning, until it goes final,” said Chris Williams, sports reporter.