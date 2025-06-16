Man killed in heavy equipment accident near Coleman

A Coleman man was killed Monday when heavy machinery rolled and pinned him on a rural road in Atoka County.

By: Graham Dowers

A man was killed Monday evening in a heavy machinery accident east of Coleman, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the incident occurred around 6:18 p.m. on West Crusher Road near North 3738 Road, approximately three miles east of Coleman in Atoka County.

According to the OHP, 41-year-old John B. Bird of Coleman was operating a 2025 Gehl Telehandler when he parked the equipment sideways on a slope and dismounted. While standing on the downhill side of the vehicle, the machinery rolled a quarter turn and pinned Bird underneath, authorities say.

Emergency crews from the Caney Fire Department responded and worked for approximately three hours to extract Bird from beneath the equipment. Authorities say Bird was pronounced dead at the scene by Atoka County EMS and later transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.