Vaughan Alexander reflects on son Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s rise and Oklahoma City journey

Vaughan Alexander, father of NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, reflects on his son’s journey from a determined Canadian kid to an MVP leading Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals, and the pride he feels in watching him grow as both a player and a father.

By: Chris Williams

As the Thunder chase an NBA title, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's father, Vaughan, is soaking it all in. Vaughan came to our downtown studio to talk about the pride he has felt watching his son grow into the NBA MVP, and, more importantly, a great father to Vaughan's grandson, Ares.

“It’s been amazing,” Vaughan Alexander said in an interview with Chris Williams.

“Still pinch myself. Can’t believe I’m not going to wake up from a dream or nothing. But we’re here and we’re doing it.”





From Backyard Hoops to Basketball’s Biggest Stage

He said seeing his son evolve from a young kid into one of the NBA’s premier talents hasn’t come as a total surprise.

“When you think about all the hard work he put in and how good he actually was when he was young… you see certain traits in him,” Alexander said. “Like he’s going to do something great.”

He said he began to see real potential in Shai when he was around 12 years old, even if the scouts hadn’t yet seen it.

“He was a real receptive kid. Sponge. Smart. Wiry strong… always had the mental side of the game locked. And those things are usually translate when you get older.”

A Trade That Changed Everything

Gilgeous-Alexander was traded from the Clippers to the Thunder in the summer of 2019. Vaugh said that at first, the move was a shock to his family.

“There was a little bit of a letdown feeling,” Alexander said. “But I’m telling you, about 10 minutes after that, me and him had a conversation like, ‘Yo, this is about to be your time.’”

Alexander said the trade gave his son room to become the best version of himself.

“You don’t go from like 10.9 points a game to 19 points a game in one offseason. Usually, it was there already; it just needed to be unlocked.”

Staying Grounded Through the Rebuild

Even during tough seasons early in Oklahoma City’s rebuild, Vaughan said the family stayed the course.

“We come from Canada, it’s not the easiest place to get to the NBA from,” he said. “So we really knew we were underdogs to begin with.”

Embraced by Oklahoma

Vaughan said that in his time in Oklahoma, the Thunder faithful have left a mark on the family.

“Everywhere I go, someone wants to take a pic,” he said. “I act like I’m the guy… I just love it.”

He praised Oklahoma’s fan base as “the real sixth man” and said that is why Shai likes to sign autographs before his games.

"We just love the people around here; they treat us exceptionally well, and we just want to give it back."

Game Time Mindset

On game day, Vaughan Alexander said he isn’t nervous; he’s focused.

“When you put the work in, you trust your work,” he said. “I just feel like we’re the better team and there’s things we can do just to nip it in the butt.”

He said he sensed a switch flip in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals when Shai scored 15 of the team’s final 16 points.

“There was a point where I said, ‘Oh, there you go.’ I just remember saying, ‘Shai’s pissed off right now.’ And he’s going to do what he’s got to do.”

Built on Consistency

Consistency has long been a cornerstone of Shai’s approach to both life and basketball.

“That started early,” Alexander said. “Waking up in the morning, when you eat, when you sleep, doing your homework, how you dress — it becomes muscle memory.”

He shared a story about how young Shai and his brother would sneak out to the YMCA early in the morning just to shoot around.

"You kind of know early when you see those kinds of things, these guys are meant to have a career in this thing."

Leading With Maturity

Despite being just 26, Gilgeous-Alexander leads one of the youngest teams in the league, and Alexander said his maturity sets him apart.

“He’s very mature. He’s ahead of his time,” he said. “It started early with repetition and consistency.”

From Father to Grandfather

Vaughan has worn many hats throughout Shai's rise to NBA superstardom, but now, he’s embraced a new title: grandpa.

“It’s amazing,” Alexander said, reflecting on Shai becoming a father. “Like I said, I still—it’s like pinching myself about him and, wow, this is my son. And then all of a sudden, he has a son. Like, wait a minute. I’m a grandfather.”

That shift has added a new layer to the pride he feels as he watches his son flourish both on and off the court. “It’s just humbling. And it’s just a blessing. And on top of blessings, I just—I love it. I just can’t complain about anything in life right now.”

Selflessness— On and Off the Court

Vaughan said Shai’s unselfishness has always been a part of who he is.

“He was a very kind kid, would give you his last cupcake,” Alexander said. “He is a very giving, first-type of point guard, which is good. That's why he's a point guard to this day...if they double team he's going to find the open man.”

Still, that team-first mentality continues to define his style of play. “He’s a real one that looks for his guys first,” Alexander added.

On Criticism and Free Throws

Gilgeous-Alexander has faced criticism this season from some who say he draws too many fouls.

“Basketball is a game that has rules,” Alexander said. “If you get caught up in a position, you can’t stick your hand out, you can’t touch people. So I’m going to play the game by the rules.”

“He’s not drawing as much fouls as Michael Jordan or the top guys,” he said. “It’s just about Shai being loud right now — MVP and all that stuff.”

Giving Back Through “No Flukes”

Vaughan Alexander also runs a foundation called “No Flukes,” which supports youth development in his hometown of Toronto.

“It’s a mindset. It stands for: Never Opting for Less. Unified Knowledge Equals Success,” he said.

The goal: to fund kids' dreams, from basketball and art to music and more. “We try to provide all of that… It’s not just the finance, it’s everything.”

This year, the foundation is hosting its second “Shoot Your Shot” event — a three-point competition for kids ages 10 to 18, with NBA players taking part.