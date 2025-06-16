Police search for suspect accused of throwing hot coffee on person in NE OKC

A woman accused of throwing hot coffee on another woman in northeast Oklahoma City is being sought by police.

Monday, June 16th 2025, 9:56 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a person at a business in northeast Oklahoma City is being sought by police, according to investigators.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says it is working to identify a woman caught on camera earlier this month shoving and then throwing hot coffee at a woman near Northeast 122nd Street and Interstate 35.

OCPD says the woman they are searching for then drove away, leaving the scene in a Toyota SUV with license plates registered in Texas.

If you recognize her, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

