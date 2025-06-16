Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 15

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins, John Holcomb and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.

Sunday, June 15th 2025, 10:38 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Toby's Top 3

OKC Thunder keep it cool ahead of NBA Finals Game 5

Voice of the Thunder Matt Pinto shares insight before Game 5

US Open: Who will take it all?

House vs. NCAA: What does it mean for Oklahoma schools?

College World Series: Arkansas continue loser bracket run

NBA Finals: Blitz keys to victory

﻿Play the Percentages
