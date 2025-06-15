Watch: SGA After Late-Game Heroics in Game 4

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Oklahoma City Thunder to victory against the Pacers with a late-game takeover in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Game 5 is in OKC Monday night.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Oklahoma City Thunder came up with a gritty 111–104 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, thanks in large part to a late-game takeover from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA Seizes the Moment

SGA scored 15 of the Thunder’s final 16 points, calmly navigating the high-stakes moments with his signature poise. After a physical battle through three quarters, Gilgeous-Alexander flipped the game by hitting midrange daggers, converting all 11 of his free throws, and knocking down a rare catch-and-shoot three that gave OKC the lead for good.

“I didn’t want to go out not swinging,” he said postgame. “I just tried to be aggressive… I guess it paid off.”

Fourth-Quarter Defense Flips the Script

But the win wasn’t just about scoring. OKC, which had lost the fourth quarter in each of the previous three games, finally turned the tables with lockdown defense. Indiana failed to make a field goal in the final 3:19, due in large part to the relentless effort of Lu Dort. Gilgeous-Alexander called him “a catalyst,” noting how his defensive pressure helped spark the comeback.

Balanced Help from Dub, Chet, and Caruso

Jalen Williams carried much of the offensive load early with 27 points, while Chet Holmgren added 14 points, 15 boards, and a critical late-game defensive stand despite multiple ankle tweaks. And Alex Caruso once again showed his value as a championship-caliber role player, doing a little bit of everything—including 20 points on just nine shots.

A Closing Identity Emerges

The Thunder now even the series at 2–2, having found something they hadn’t all Finals: a closing identity.

“Winning comes down to the moments,” SGA said. “I relish those moments. Good or bad.”

Thunder vs Pacers in the NBA Finals

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories