Mooreland police investigate shooting linked to child sexual assault case

By: Graham Dowers

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Mooreland Friday night that left a man injured and may be connected to a child sexual assault case.

Police say Tyler Valdez was shot twice on the evening of June 13. Valdez is currently under investigation in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-month-old boy. Investigators confirmed they believe the child was assaulted but have not released further details.

Mooreland police are now searching for 27-year-old Krista Fizer, the mother of the child, who is believed to be the person who shot Valdez. She is reportedly with the child’s father, Wayland Martin, who was not present during the shooting but is believed to have sought her out afterward.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about Fizer or Martin’s whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately. The case remains under active investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.