5 Takeaways: Thunder Flip the Script and Deliver Game 4 Comeback Win Over Pacers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a tough start with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s clutch scoring and Lu Dort’s defensive intensity to win the fourth quarter and secure a crucial Game 4 victory over the Pacers.

By: Jeremie Poplin





1. The Fourth Quarter

The final minutes, where the game was won and lost. The Thunder, for the first time all series, won the fourth quarter. Indiana didn’t score a field goal for the final 3:19 of the game. Mark Daigneault pointed to their resilience in the third quarter, calling it an “easy game to give up on” after falling behind by 10. Instead, OKC kept the margin manageable and out-toughed Indiana down the stretch. In that stretch, the Pacers missed eight straight shots, including five three-point attempts. The usually surgical ball movement vanished with just one assist in the entire fourth quarter.

On the flip side, Rick Carlisle acknowledged a total offensive breakdown, citing just one point scored in the final three-plus minutes. Pascal Siakam, who had 20 points and five steals, didn’t score in the final 12 minutes. Tyrese Haliburton had eight fourth-quarter points.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Takeover

In the final minutes, the MVP took over. SGA scored 15 of the Thunder’s last 16 points, hitting clutch mid-range jumpers, including a go-ahead baseline jumper with 2:21 remaining that gave OKC the lead for good.

Carlisle gave full credit: “He’s the MVP… he’s a great player.” Shai didn’t attempted a single free throw in the first half, but imposed his will late, changing the game’s rhythm and putting Indiana on their heels. Despite being hounded by Andrew Nembhard most of the game, SGA finished with 35 points, going a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line.

“His ability to get to the line, slow the game down, and control possessions was instrumental.” — Carlisle





3. Everything but 3's

A major subplot was rebounding and second-chance points. OKC won the boards 43–33, limiting Indiana’s ability to run and extending their own possessions. Carlisle admitted: “Their second shots were a big problem.” Oklahoma City was outscored by 24 points from three-point range (Pacers hit 11, OKC just 3-of-17), had more turnovers than assists (16 to 11), and trailed after each of the first three quarters. Thunder outscored Indiana in the paint 50-36.

But they won the rebounding battle, lived at the free-throw line (34-of-38), and played their most composed fourth quarter of the Finals. It marked the first time this series that the Thunder won the final period. Pacers led by 10 with 14:08 left, Thunder outscored Pacers 35-18 rest of game. Indiana had a +33 point advantage from 4th quarters in the series.

4. Caruso, Chet, and JDub.

Alex Caruso’s, scoring 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting and contributing in his usual variety of ways, on-ball defense, help-side reads, and toughness that stabilized OKC. Caruso has had two 20 point games in the finals so far. Also, making a little history

Chet Holmgren battled through multiple ankle tweaks to log 14 points and 15 rebounds. The Final 3 minutes of defense from Chet was a difference maker as Pacers worked isolation, but he forced difficult shots down the stretch. Chet Holmgren’s ability to switch onto guards late in the game was massive. Don't forget about the 3 offensive rebounds (5 total) in the closing minutes. Jalen Williams scored 27, with most of his work coming before the fourth.

5. Lu Dort

One of the most impactful stretches of the game came when Lu Dort re-entered in the fourth quarter and immediately raised the defensive intensity. Daigneault singled out Dort multiple times, calling his energy “contagious” and saying it helped swing the momentum.

Dort’s physicality disrupted Indiana’s ball handlers and helped set the tone for a team-wide defensive effort. For a player whose value can often go beyond the box score, this was a classic Dort game. Shai credited Dort for turning the tide defensively:

“He was himself… disruptive, physical, the catalyst for our comeback.”

He set the tone in the fourth, applying pressure that slowed Indiana’s pace and shifted momentum. That allowed Shai to step into the closer role with the game under control.

Game 5 brings the series back to Oklahoma City Monday night.

Thunder vs Pacers in the NBA Finals

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories



