WATCH LIVE: Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 4 Post Game Show

Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers players and coaches speak after Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Analysis, reactions, and more.

Friday, June 13th 2025, 10:40 pm

By: Destini Pittman


INDIANAPOLIS -

Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder players and coaches speak after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

OKC won Game 4 111 to 104 after a tough fight.
