Suspect in custody after chase in stolen rental vehicle

A suspect is in custody after leading Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on a chase in a stolen rental vehicle Friday evening.

By: Destini Pittman

-

A suspect is in custody after leading Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on a chase in a stolen rental vehicle Friday evening.

OHP say the same vehicle led them on a chase earlier in the day, but they terminated the chase for safety reasons.

Oklahoma City Police say they spotted a person matching the description from the earlier OHP pursuit at a gas station near Southeast 44th & South Interstate 35. They then attempted to box the vehicle in, but the suspect was able to flee.

OCPD pursued the vehicle until OHP was able to join.

During the chase, the suspect hit an OCPD patrol car, and the officer was not injured.

The chase ended with the suspect in custody after a tactical vehicle intervention near South 44th & South Santa Fe Avenue.