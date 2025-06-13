Inside the Pacers’ Blueprint: Disrupting, Pressuring, and Outlasting the Thunder

The Pacers have taken control of the series, but not all is lost. OKC looks to even the series.

By: News9

The Indiana Pacers have pushed the Oklahoma City Thunder to the edge in this series not by dominating one clear area, but by disrupting OKC's flow and capitalizing on key moments, even when the Thunder play well.

Forcing Turnovers and Disrupting Rhythm

Despite Oklahoma City shooting the ball well and executing effectively in the majority of the games, the Pacers have still found ways to win, largely by forcing turnovers and knocking the Thunder out of rhythm. OKC’s half-court offensive rating in Game 3 was around 93, and while they were efficient when they did get into pick-and-rolls with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, too often they didn’t even get the best shot off or looks. The Pacers’ pressure, physicality, and ability to disrupt inbound plays and passing lanes has flustered OKC

Letting OKC Beat Themselves

One of Indiana’s biggest advantages has been allowing OKC to go away from their best stuff. The Thunder’s most reliable action, SGA ball screens that attack Myles Turner in space, have generated high-quality looks consistently. They’ve created four-on-threes, corner threes, and even strong iso matchups. But OKC hasn’t stuck with it. Indiana has benefited from OKC's inconsistency in leaning on their strengths.

Weathering OKC's Surges

Oklahoma City showed in the third quarter of Game 3 (and especially in Game 2) that they can absolutely smother Indiana defensively. Their ability to close out, rotate, and apply pressure, particularly with length and athleticism has visibly shaken the Pacers' rhythm at times. But Indiana is stubborn and has withstood those storms. They didn’t let a 20-point third quarter in Game 3 derail them. Instead, they regrouped, capitalized on OKC’s missed reads and executed down the stretch. That mental toughness and composure has been a deciding factor.

Winning Despite Subpar Shooting

Indiana didn’t shoot the ball well in Game 3. Oklahoma City was more efficient from the field. And yet the Pacers won. That says a lot. It highlights their ability to win in different ways, forcing mistakes, grabbing key rebounds, and keeping games close enough to seize control in final possessions. Their scoring has come from spreading the ball, riding the hot hand, and maintaining flow. Their offense has been balanced.

