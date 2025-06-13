NBA Finals: Thunder look to strike back in Game 4

Away from home, the Thunder regroup after a Game 3 loss in Indianapolis. Pacers Coach Carlisle gives the latest on his team and mindset before the next match.

By: Steve McGehee, Victor Pozadas

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder are headed back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers. After a disappointing loss in OKC's first away game, the boys in blue are set for a comeback.

Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee has been traveling with the Thunder all season long, and he knows how the strategy and mindset always comes down to perspective.

"Indiana right now is halfway to their goal. Oklahoma City needs to win three to get to their goal," McGehee said. "Oklahoma City is not worried about winning three. They can't win three in one night. They have to figure out a way to win one.'

Fans noted a struggle to the Thunder's lineup Game 3, with the Pacers maintaining a lead throughout the game and spacing out the score in a comfortable 4th quarter win.

"They understand what they did wrong in game number three, so I expect better from the Thunder," McGehee said.

Thunder Guard Alex Caruso mentioned the importance of having good self-awareness as a team, and being there for each other on the off days also helps.

"Having a deep competitive desire and being able to reset that, and understand that you're going to have your best in the next game," Caruso said.

Tip-off for Game 4 of the NBA Finals will be at 7:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.

