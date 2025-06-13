OKC Will Rogers International Airport identified as potential measles exposure location

Confirmed measles case in Oklahoma poses public risk, exposure occurred at OKC Will Rogers International Airport.

Friday, June 13th 2025, 4:32 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has identified a confirmed measles case. OSDH says the person was in public while they were contagious, creating a potential risk to the public.

The OKC Will Rogers International Airport is a potential measles exposure location, says the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH says the exposure happened around 11:15 p.m. on May 27 to 1:30 a.m. on May 28.

Anyone who was at this location in this time period, and is unvaccinated, unsure of vaccine or immune status, or has concerns, they are encouraged to provide their name and contact information to OSDH, HERE.

Someone from the OSDH will contact them between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., 7 days a week, for further information and guidance.

If OSDH identifies any additional public setting exposures, they will be posted HERE.
