Oklahoma County DA files charges against three people involved in May Collective shooting

Three charged in connection with May 5 shooting at the Collective in Oklahoma City, which injured 10.

By: Destini Pittman

Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna filed charges on Friday against three people for their involvement in the May 5, 2025, shooting at the collective in Oklahoma City, which injured 10 people.

Terrance Britton, 25, Malcome Barnes, 24, and Ahoneste Walker, 23, are charged with Using a Vehicle to Facilitate a Shooting, and nine counts of Assault and Battery with a deadly weapon. Britton and Barnes are also charged with Arson in the Third Degree and Destroying Evidence.

“Midtown is a bustling social area, and people should feel safe going to Midtown with their friends and families,” said DA Behenna. “Gun violence in the streets of Midtown, or anywhere else in Oklahoma County, will not be tolerated by my office. Nine people were shot as a result of this drive-by. Each is extremely lucky to be alive."

Investigators say a fight outside the restaurant between Walker and other patrons led to the shooting. They say Walker then called Britton, and he and Barnes arrived at the Collective in a vehicle. As the car passed by, shots were fired at the crowd

Authorities arrested Britton after a traffic violation in Moore on May 12, and Barnes and Wlaker were arrested in Moore on June 3.

