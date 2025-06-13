2025 NBA Finals Game 4: Thunder vs. Pacers odds, game times, dates, TV coverage

Can OKC tied up the series in a pivotal Game 4 of the NBA Finals?

Friday, June 13th 2025

By: Jeremie Poplin


The Oklahoma City Thunder take the floor in Indianapolis for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, looking to rebound from the Game 3 loss. Teams that lead an NBA Finals series 2-1, like the Pacers now do over the Thunder, hold a significant edge going on to win the title nearly 80% of the time (50-13 all-time). If Indiana also claims Game 4, that jumps to a staggering 97% (37-1).

But if Oklahoma City evens the series, the tide shifts. In tied 2-2 Finals, the Game 5 winner captures the championship 75% of the time (23-8). Via NBA.com

Full Injury Report:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Indiana Pacers

Jackson, Isaiah Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Tear

Walker, Jarace Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain

2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates

Game 5: Monday, June 16 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7:30 p.m. ABC 

*Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 7:30 p.m. ABC 

*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7 p.m. ABC


Game 3 Recap

Every time Indiana has lost over the past three months, it’s responded with a win — and Game 3 of the NBA Finals was no exception.

Behind 27 points from Bennedict Mathurin and a near triple-double from Tyrese Haliburton (22 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds), the Pacers rallied past the Thunder 116-107 to take a 2-1 series lead Wednesday night. Indiana dominated the fourth quarter 32-18 and remains unbeaten (10-0) following losses since mid-March.

Pascal Siakam added 21, and Indiana’s bench outscored OKC’s 49-18 — with T.J. McConnell posting 10 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals in a historic Finals stat line off the bench.

Despite 26 points from Jalen Williams, 24 from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and 20 from Chet Holmgren, the Thunder couldn’t hold onto a five-point lead entering the final frame. OKC is now 1-2 in the series when leading after three quarters, after going 61-2 in such games during the regular season.

With Game 4 set for Friday in Indianapolis — and history favoring Game 3 winners in tied Finals (33-8 all-time) — the Pacers suddenly hold the upper hand.


Game Info

June 13, 2025, 7:30

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Watch: ABC

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 6-point favorites via FanDuel

