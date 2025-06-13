2025 NBA Finals Game 4: Thunder vs. Pacers odds, game times, dates, TV coverage

Friday, June 13th 2025, 12:28 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder take the floor in Indianapolis for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, looking to rebound from the Game 3 loss. Teams that lead an NBA Finals series 2-1, like the Pacers now do over the Thunder, hold a significant edge going on to win the title nearly 80% of the time (50-13 all-time). If Indiana also claims Game 4, that jumps to a staggering 97% (37-1).
But if Oklahoma City evens the series, the tide shifts. In tied 2-2 Finals, the Game 5 winner captures the championship 75% of the time (23-8). Via NBA.com
News 9 and News On 6 will once again bring you extensive coverage of Wednesday night's game on our digital and social media! Below is everything you need to know for game 4.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery
Indiana Pacers
Jackson, Isaiah Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Tear
Walker, Jarace Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain
Game 5: Monday, June 16 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7:30 p.m. ABC
*Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 7:30 p.m. ABC
*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7 p.m. ABC
Every time Indiana has lost over the past three months, it’s responded with a win — and Game 3 of the NBA Finals was no exception.
Behind 27 points from Bennedict Mathurin and a near triple-double from Tyrese Haliburton (22 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds), the Pacers rallied past the Thunder 116-107 to take a 2-1 series lead Wednesday night. Indiana dominated the fourth quarter 32-18 and remains unbeaten (10-0) following losses since mid-March.
Pascal Siakam added 21, and Indiana’s bench outscored OKC’s 49-18 — with T.J. McConnell posting 10 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals in a historic Finals stat line off the bench.
Despite 26 points from Jalen Williams, 24 from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and 20 from Chet Holmgren, the Thunder couldn’t hold onto a five-point lead entering the final frame. OKC is now 1-2 in the series when leading after three quarters, after going 61-2 in such games during the regular season.
With Game 4 set for Friday in Indianapolis — and history favoring Game 3 winners in tied Finals (33-8 all-time) — the Pacers suddenly hold the upper hand.
June 13, 2025, 7:30
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Watch: ABC
The Thunder are listed as 6-point favorites via FanDuel
