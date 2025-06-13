14-year-old killed in SE OKC Stabbing

Police say one person, a 14-year-old, was killed in a stabbing Thursday night in southeast Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

A 14-year-old is dead after being stabbed Thursday night in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a domestic altercation just before 11 p.m. at a residence near Southeast 44th Street and South Sunnylane Road.

After arriving on the scene, OCPD said officers learned there had been a fight between two people inside a home in the area that eventually led to one stabbing the other.

The victim, identified as Immanuel Taylor, was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The other involved party was interviewed and released pending further investigation, the department says.

OCPD said the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office will ultimately decide what charges, if any, will be applied.

The investigation is in the early stages, but anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line AT (405) 297-1200.