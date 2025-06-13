14-year-old killed in SE OKC Stabbing

Police say one person, a 14-year-old, was killed in a stabbing Thursday night in southeast Oklahoma City.

Friday, June 13th 2025, 10:48 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 14-year-old is dead after being stabbed Thursday night in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a domestic altercation just before 11 p.m. at a residence near Southeast 44th Street and South Sunnylane Road.

After arriving on the scene, OCPD said officers learned there had been a fight between two people inside a home in the area that eventually led to one stabbing the other.

The victim, identified as Immanuel Taylor, was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The other involved party was interviewed and released pending further investigation, the department says.

OCPD said the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office will ultimately decide what charges, if any, will be applied.

The investigation is in the early stages, but anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line AT (405) 297-1200.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 13th, 2025

April 17th, 2025

April 15th, 2025

June 8th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025