Keys for the Thunder in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Indiana’s bench blitzed OKC with effort and production in Game 3, and the Thunder need impact minutes from their second unit to swing the momentum back.

By: Jeremie Poplin

After falling short in Game 3, slipping to a 2-1 series deficit, the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to recover with a win in Game 4 to tie the series before heading back to Oklahoma City for Game 5.

Before Game 4, here are some key things to watch for when the Thunder take to the court.

1. Reclaim the Offense Through SGA

The Thunder's offense flows best when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander initiates it. In Games 1 and 2, SGA brought the ball up over 40 times, leading to 1.26 points per possession.

In Game 3, that dropped to 23 and OKC’s offensive efficiency fell off a cliff via Owen Phillips. Indiana’s full-court denial worked. In Game 4, the Thunder must find ways to get the ball back into Shai’s hands early in possessions, whether through backcourt screens, inbound counters, or even using Jalen Williams or Cason Wallace as decoys to bring the ball up, then quickly hand off.

The offense is at it's best running through Shai, but when teams limit his touches, OKC struggles to find any rhythm.

2. Handle Indiana’s Pressure and Blitzes

The Oklahoma City Thunder have controlled nearly every moment of the NBA Finals in the first 3 quarters. They’ve led early, they’ve executed in the middle quarters, and they’ve had stretches where their defense looked historically great, but then the fourth quarter arrives, and all of it starts to unravel.

Through three games of the Finals, the Thunder have outscored the Pacers by +23 in first quarters, +3 in second quarters, and +7 in third quarters. That’s a +33 advantage through the first 36 minutes of basketball.

What about the fourth quarter? Indiana is +27 across three games. It's hard to believe with what we have seen offensively out of OKC this season, but OKC might have an execution problem.

3. Limit Turnovers

The Thunder’s identity thrives in chaos when they’re the ones causing it. But in Game 3, the chaos was self-inflicted. Indiana scored multiple times off inbound steals and capitalized on unforced errors.

OKC must lock in mentally and stop gifting the Pacers easy buckets. That means better decision-making from secondary creators like Jalen Williams and more urgency on every inbound.

Pressure is coming, expect it and don’t get sped up. That was not the case on Wednesday, with OKC not responding to the flurry. Ball-handlers were flustered, spacing collapsed, and 19 turnovers piled up.

4. Stay Big in Big Moments

Chet Holmgren had a solid first half in Game 3 but faded late, especially against Myles Turner’s physicality. OKC needs Holmgren and their other young bigs to step up.

Indiana wants to win the interior battle, and they did in Game 3 after being dominated in the paint in Game 2. The Thunder need their big men to play physical, and closing off the paint is a priority in this series.

5. Match Indiana’s Energy Off the Bench

The Pacers' bench overwhelmed OKC in Game 3 (49–18), with Mathurin and McConnell combining for 37 points and relentless pressure.

The Thunder need Wiggins, Wallace, and Joe to equal Indiana, not just with shot-making, but energy, effort plays, and defensive disruption.

The Thunder’s supporting cast played a crucial role in Game 2. Aaron Wiggins was a standout, scoring 18 points on 5-of-8 from three with defensive energy. Hartenstein impacted both ends, Joe spaced the floor, and Wallace brought defensive versatility. Game 3?? Not so much. These players give OKC the ability to win in every area on the floor. The Pacers simply looked as if they wanted it more in Game 3 with SGA even mentioning the Pacers winning every 50/50 ball.

If Indiana’s bench keeps dominating, this series tilts heavily in their favor.

GAME 4 PREVIEW WITH JUSTIN WOODARD:

