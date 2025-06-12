Thunder Hall still going strong for NBA Finals

Fans are flocking to Thunder Hall, the official Oklahoma City Thunder watch party venue. Impacting local businesses as NBA Finals excitement continues.

By: Victor Pozadas

The Oklahoma City Thunder's postseason run is having a big impact on metro businesses. Fans are rushing to buy more Thunder gear and packing in bars and restaurants for watch parties everywhere, including Fassler Hall, which changes its name for such an occasion.

Thunder Hall is one of the official Thunder watch parties for away games, and the crowds and energy show how much the games have had an influence on the local economy.

Fassler Hall Event Manager Jamie Tompkins said they're at capacity constantly, so she suggests people get in early so they can have a space for their group.

"People are showing up two to three hours before the game starts to be able to get a table and the seat that they want," Tompkins said. "And then a line starts to form once we get at capacity."

The experience begins with a live DJ who get the crowd going, and once the game starts, the event throws giveaways for Thunder merch.

"We've seen an increase of like 50% in business," she said. "We've had to up all of our food orders and liquor and beer orders by double, triple, so ... "

