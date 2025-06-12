Oklahoma Election Day terror suspect could waive right to trial

Court documents filed on Tuesday reveal Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi will return to federal court Friday for a “waive and file” hearing. His co-conspirator pled guilty to terrorism charges in April.

An Afghan man who is charged federally with plotting and conspiring to commit a terror attack in Oklahoma on Election Day will be back in federal court on Friday.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, who was 27 years old at the time he was charged in October, originally pled not guilty to 5 counts in November.

However, court documents containing details of Friday’s hearing indicate a plan to “waive and file,” and notes that the defense should be prepared to participate in a presentence interview.

Tawhedi entered the country on September 9, 2021, on a special immigrant visa. His now 18-year-old co-conspirator, Abdullah Hadji Zada, also came to the U.S. on a Special Immigrant Visa, but in 2018.

He became eligible for a special immigrant visa through his work as a security guard at the U.S. Eagle military base in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to court transcripts.

Hadji Zada pleaded guilty in April. Zada could serve up to 15 years in prison, plus a $250,000 fine, followed by removal from the country.

