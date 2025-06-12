Thunder's Jalen Williams on blocking out noise and locking in: “back to zero"

JDub meets with media the day before Game 4 of the NBA Finals

By: Jeremie Poplin

“Be Where Your Feet Are”

Thunder forward Jalen Williams shared that the team’s philosophy of staying present, often echoed by head coach Mark Daigneault, has become a grounding force during their postseason run.

“We were in L.A. last year when LeBron broke the scoring record, and Coach told us to ‘be where your feet are,’” Williams said. “From there, it just stuck. With everything going on, the In-Season Tournament, the Finals, outside noise it reminds us to stay grounded.”

Fixing the Fourth Quarter

While the Thunder have been dominant in most quarters this series, the fourth has been a recurring issue. Williams said it boils down to defensive consistency.

“That’s our identity, and we’ve strayed from it a little bit,” he noted. “When we’re scoring well, sometimes the defense drops off. There’ll be some adjustments, but we need to lock in and not let them get comfortable late.”

Body Feels Good, Mind Stays Fresh

Now in his third year, Williams credits his offseason work and in-season maintenance for feeling strong physically this deep into the playoffs.

“I feel good. We got a break between series, and I took care of my body all year,” he said. “That’s helped a lot.”

Mentally, he finds ways to step away from basketball:

“I write, I watch movies like I’m in one, and I stay close with my friend group. It helps keep my mind active in ways that aren’t always tied to basketball.”

Blocking Out the Noise

When asked how he avoids distractions in the thick of the Finals spotlight, Williams kept it simple:

“Laila has my headphones I wear them so people won’t talk to me,” he joked.

But more seriously, Williams said finding hobbies and interests outside of basketball has helped him grow.

“Over time, I’ve found other things I like to do. That makes it easier to navigate all the craziness that comes with the NBA.”

Looking Ahead

As the Thunder aim to even the series in Game 4, Williams says the focus remains internal.

“The more we can get back to zero, the better we’ll be.”