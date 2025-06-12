SGA on NBA Finals Game 4: 'You’ve got to suck it up and get it done'

The Thunder MVP winnertalks fatigue, leadership, and staying calm under pressure in tough series vs. Indiana.

By: Drake Johnson

After falling behind 2-1 in the NBA Finals, OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says it’s all about grit, focus, and “being who we are.”

The All-NBA guard reflected on the physicality of Game 3, how the team adjusts, and what his version of leadership looks like under the bright lights of the Finals.

He spoke to the media on Thursday, here's the key takeaways from the Thunder star:

“You’ve Got to Suck It Up”: SGA’s Mindset Heading Into Game 4

Despite intense defensive pressure and fatigue setting in, SGA made it clear that now is not the time to slow down.

“There’s a maximum four games left in the season. It’s what you worked the whole season for. It’s what you worked all summer for,” SGA said. “You’ve got to suck it up, get it done and try to get a win.”

Comparing Series: Nuggets Déjà Vu?

Down 2-1 in the series, SGA said this Finals stretch feels familiar, almost like the Denver comeback.

“There’s a lot of similarities… Game 1 on a buzzer-beater, winning big Game 2, being up in Game 3 and losing the lead,” he said. “If we want to give ourselves a chance in this series, it has to be the same thing.”

On Pace, Pressure, and Physicality

Indiana’s fast tempo hasn’t rattled OKC’s star.

“We play pretty fast ourselves… It’s been pretty comfortable,” SGA said.

As for the physicality?

“It’s a physical game… We’ve had games like that where I’ve been great late, games where I’ve stunk late. I don’t think it was anything out the blue.”

“I Don’t Feel Emotionally Agitated at All”

When asked if Indiana’s Andrew Nembhard had been getting under his skin more than other opponents, SGA didn’t hesitate to shut it down.

“I’m not too sure. I don’t know what you’re talking about. I don’t feel emotionally agitated at all,” he said with a smile. “So I don’t know what’s going on. But I don’t feel emotionally worked up at all.”

Leadership, Identity, and Staying True

SGA credited the Thunder’s composure to consistency and authenticity.

“It’s become second nature the way I play, the way I think about the game,” he said. “My leadership has been organic to who I am. Never overbearing. If something needs to be said, I say it.”

