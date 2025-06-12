Northwest OKC cut gas line prompts lane closures and evacuations

Construction workers near Northwest 10th and N Pennsylvania Ave. hit a 3-inch gas line which prompted lane closures in the area as well as first responders to act.

By: Victor Pozadas

Construction workers near Northwest 10th and N Pennsylvania Ave. hit a 3-inch gas line which prompted lane closures and evacuations in the area as well as first responders to act.

Officials say hazmat crews are present conducting an air quality investigation.

A precautionary evacuation for Church of the Nazarene West of the incident has been put in place and the area is shut down while crews work to repair the break.

Oklahoma City Police are handling traffic, while Embark busses will take care of transporting people from the church to a safe location.

Here is an official statement:

For everyone’s safety, traffic is CLOSED in all directions around the area.

Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Emergency crews are on scene working to resolve the situation.

There is no indication of when lanes will be back open.

There is no indication of when lanes will be back open.