By The Numbers: Pacers Surge, Thunder Stumble in Game 3

The Pacers have outscored OKC by 27 in fourth quarters through three games.

By: Jeremie Poplin

After a loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder now trail the series with the Indiana Pacers.

While both teams prepare for Game 4 in Indianapolis, here is a By The Numbers look at what it took for the Thunder to bounce back after a loss in Game 3.

By The Numbers

18 – OKC managed just 18 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3 their lowest-scoring quarter of the Finals

9 – The Pacers are 9-1 in games defined as "clutch" this postseason, best in the NBA

60 – OKC came into the Finals 60-3 when leading by 5 or more points entering the fourth quarter

1 – OKC is now just 1-2 in those situations in the Finals.

27 – The Pacers have outscored the Thunder by 27 points in fourth quarters through three games

19 – turnovers for OKC just the second time all year they’ve had more turnovers than assists

24 – points for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, his lowest total of the Finals

73 – teams are now 59-22 (73% win rate) in these playoffs when they win the the turnover battle

0 – Minutes for Bennedict Mathurin in first quarter. Finished with 27 points outscoring the entire Thunder bench

14 – Pacers are 14-0 when they score at least 110 points this postseason.

23 – Times SGA Brought the Ball Up down from 42 and 40 in Games 1 and 2.

0.99 – points per possession on those 23

66 – Possessions Initiated by Non-SGA Players. Oklahoma City ran 66 possessions where someone other than SGA brought the ball up — their most in any game all season.

1.26 – points per possession on those 66

via Owen Phillips at The F5

---

Thunder vs Pacers NBA Finals Coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories



