By The Numbers: Pacers Surge, Thunder Stumble in Game 3

Thursday, June 12th 2025, 2:25 pm
After a loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder now trail the series with the Indiana Pacers.
While both teams prepare for Game 4 in Indianapolis, here is a By The Numbers look at what it took for the Thunder to bounce back after a loss in Game 3.
18 – OKC managed just 18 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3 their lowest-scoring quarter of the Finals
9 – The Pacers are 9-1 in games defined as "clutch" this postseason, best in the NBA
60 – OKC came into the Finals 60-3 when leading by 5 or more points entering the fourth quarter
1 – OKC is now just 1-2 in those situations in the Finals.
27 – The Pacers have outscored the Thunder by 27 points in fourth quarters through three games
19 – turnovers for OKC just the second time all year they’ve had more turnovers than assists
24 – points for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, his lowest total of the Finals
73 – teams are now 59-22 (73% win rate) in these playoffs when they win the the turnover battle
0 – Minutes for Bennedict Mathurin in first quarter. Finished with 27 points outscoring the entire Thunder bench
14 – Pacers are 14-0 when they score at least 110 points this postseason.
23 – Times SGA Brought the Ball Up down from 42 and 40 in Games 1 and 2.
0.99 – points per possession on those 23
66 – Possessions Initiated by Non-SGA Players. Oklahoma City ran 66 possessions where someone other than SGA brought the ball up — their most in any game all season.
1.26 – points per possession on those 66
---
Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.
