NBA Finals: Haliburton praises the Pacers for staying headstrong and getting this far

By: Victor Pozadas

The Pacers kept up all night with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the NBA Finals Game 3 loss. The team found a pace that even the Thunder couldn't crack throughout the match, and both teams are left learning and growing from the experience overall.

Indiana Pacers Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton shared his thoughts to the press ahead of Game 4 happening Friday.

You can watch his full remarks above or follow along for the biggest takeaways:

Maintaining Focus and Effort Despite Series Lead

The team has managed to keep its competitive edge and not relax after gaining a lead in the series, which is attributed to Coach Carlisle’s emphasis on focusing on the present and taking things one day at a time. Team leaders, including Haliburton, reinforce the coach’s message, stressing the importance of not getting ahead of themselves and consistently playing hard.

TJ’s Impact and Playing Style

TJ is highlighted as a player who excels by doing the "little things" and consistently playing harder than others, which has been key to his success and impact in the NBA Finals. Despite not having the typical NBA player appearance, TJ’s relentless effort and energy have endeared him to fans and made him a crucial contributor.

Enjoyment and Pressure of the Finals

Haliburton expressed both enjoyment and heightened stress during the NBA Finals, emphasizing the honor of competing against a historically strong team. There is a sense of urgency, with players more engaged in discussions and film study than usual, and a focus on not taking the moment for granted.

Defensive Matchup: Andrew vs. Shai

Andrew is credited with making life difficult for Shai, one of the league’s top scorers, through physical, persistent defense and by giving him different looks. Their long-standing familiarity from playing together adds depth to their on-court battles, making the matchup compelling for both players and fans.

Learning from Championship Experience

Team members and staff with championship experience, particularly Coach Carlisle, share stories and lessons from past Finals runs, including both successes and failures. The speaker actively seeks knowledge from these veterans, especially about the adjustments and mindset required during the Finals, aiming to make the most of the opportunity and avoid future regrets.

