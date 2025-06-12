Mark Daigneault praises team identity, preparedness ahead of Game 4 in Indiana

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault emphasized adaptability, team identity, and respect for Indiana’s style ahead of Game 3, while praising the Thunder organization and players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort.

By: Anna Denison

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for a pivotal Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Head Coach Mark Daigneault emphasized the importance of team identity, composure in tough environments, and the value of contributions from every corner of the roster.

Here are five key takeaways from Daigneault’s remarks:

Turnovers aren’t everything:

Despite Indiana's low-turnover play style, Daigneault isn’t focused on forcing mistakes.

“Indiana is a great ball-control team… We just want to try to get stops. However they come they come,” he said. “It can’t be, like, a focal point for us.”

Flexibility and readiness are crucial:

At this stage of the season, Daigneault said surprises come more from timing than tactics.

“You kind of know the menu, but you don’t know what teams will go to and when… We try to have attacks ready for everything.”

Appreciation for the Thunder organization runs deep:

With the entire Thunder business office flown in to support the team, Daigneault reflected on the organization’s culture.

“There’s a lot of invisible people that help you run a great operation… We have great people that are in the backdrop with their heads down that have their fingerprints on the team.”

Facing a tough Indiana environment:

Daigneault acknowledged the Pacers’ home-court advantage and the need to stay focused.

“It’s a really, really tough environment that will be ready to go. But we've got to take care of what we have to take care of in between the lines.”

Respect for conceptual basketball—and for Shai and Lu:

Daigneault praised Indiana’s flowing offensive style and the uniqueness it brings.

“They play with a lot of spontaneity… It’s one of the hardest things about playing this team,” he said.

On Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, he added: “They’re incredible people… They play for the front of the jersey… I’ve only gained more respect as time has gone on.”





