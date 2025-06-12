NBA Finals: Coach Carlisle respects OKC's hustle and character

Away from home, the Thunder regroup after a Game 3 loss in Indianapolis. Pacers Coach Carlisle gives the latest on his team and mindset before the next match.

By: Victor Pozadas

The Thunder look to regroup and reset after their loss against the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. In their first away game with the series tied 1-1, the Oklahoma City Thunder were the favored team heading into Wednesday night's game. But too many turnovers and mistakes left our court wide open for a 107-116 loss.

Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle spoke with the press ahead of Game 4, scheduled for Friday.

You can watch his full remarks above or follow along for the biggest takeaways:

Praise for Self-Made Players

Carlisle highlights two players (including Alex Caruso) as "self-made guys" who overcame significant obstacles. Caruso attended a free agent camp in Dallas before making it to the NBA, showing grit and determination. The speaker emphasizes the value of perseverance and how under-the-radar players can achieve longevity and high impact in the league.

Player Health Update

Myles was unwell, attended a film session, but went home and will not attend media. The hope is that he feels better soon.

Playoff Series Approach & Mindset

The team has had 2-1 leads in every series so far. Coach refuses to discuss future outcomes or series standings, focusing only on immediate tasks and not looking ahead. Emphasizes the unpredictable nature of games and the importance of not relaxing or looking forward.

Maintaining Competitive Edge

The group is challenged to maintain a "killer edge" to win, as they are underdogs in every game of the current series. Anything less than total grit and determination will not be enough.

Team Leadership & Young Players

The team has many leaders, and even younger or quieter players are encouraged to find their voice. Veteran players like Pascal provide leadership and share their experiences and advice with the team. The team values communication and tries to develop leadership qualities in all players.

Mutual Respect & Competitive Integrity

Both teams in the series are described as having high-character players. The series is praised for its competitive integrity and the quality of people on both sides. The coach acknowledges the massive challenge ahead.

