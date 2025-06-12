WATCH: Pacers and Thunder speak before Game 4 Friday

Thunder trails the Pacers 2-1 in NBA finals 2025, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander maps out strategies for a comeback in Friday's game.

Thursday, June 12th 2025, 2:45 pm

By: News 9


INDIANAPOLIS -

Oklahoma City Thunder now trails the 2025 NBA Finals 2-1 after a loss to the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night, and both teams have one more day of prep and training before Game 4 tomorrow.

The Pacers and Thunder are available today to speak before the match Friday, so we're bringing you the latest from the pressroom.

Watch Full Press Conference:

