WATCH: Pacers and Thunder speak before Game 4 Friday

Thursday, June 12th 2025, 2:45 pm
Oklahoma City Thunder now trails the 2025 NBA Finals 2-1 after a loss to the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night, and both teams have one more day of prep and training before Game 4 tomorrow.
The Pacers and Thunder are available today to speak before the match Friday, so we're bringing you the latest from the pressroom.
Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder
Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers
