Gary England honored with Bridge in Seiling

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation shared this photo, honoring the Seiling native with a bridge in his hometown.

By: Tevis Hillis

You can drive over the Gary England Bridge on the North Canadian River along U.S. Highway 60, just north of Seiling. ODOT installed the signs on May 30, 2025.

Gary England, a U.S. Navy veteran, beloved broadcaster, and trusted voice during Oklahoma's most dangerous storms, guided generations of viewers calmly and clearly.