State approves new veterinary teaching hospital in Stillwater

By: Aniysa Mapp

The State of Oklahoma greenlights $250,000,000 in funding for the construction of a new veterinary teaching hospital.

State leaders say the need for a new hospital is due to a shortage of veterinarians who practice on large animals, such as cattle or horses.

"There's a big issue in rural Oklahoma with not enough large animal veterinarians," Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton said. "We need to attract more students into that."

The facility will be built at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater and support the school's College of Veterinary Medicine.