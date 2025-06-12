Thunder fall in Game 3 of NBA Finals, coach Daigneault responds

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Indiana Pacers 116-107 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, with turnovers and late-game execution issues costing them a chance to take the series lead.

Wednesday, June 11th 2025, 10:51 pm

By: Graham Dowers


INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Indiana Pacers, 116-107, on Wednesday night, as a wave of turnovers and missed opportunities cost them a chance to take a series lead.

The Thunder started strong, controlling both the first and third quarters. But Indiana outpaced Oklahoma City in the second and fourth quarters. Despite holding a five-point lead entering the final frame, the Thunder struggled to maintain their edge as the Pacers ramped up defensive pressure and got key contributions off the bench.

"Obviously those are costly plays," said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault postgame. “Like I said, I thought we had some really good stretches, but we just made one too many mistakes and had one too many possessions on both ends of the floor where they were more tied to their identity than we were.”

