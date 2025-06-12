NBA Finals Game 3 draws star-studded crowd

NBA Finals Game 3 attracted a star-studded crowd, including actor Terry Crews, WNBA star Caitlin Clark, and more. Get the full list of celebs in attendance.

By: Destini Pittman

Game 3 of the NBA Finals drew a star-studded crowd, with celebrities from sports and entertainment spotted in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here are some of the celebs in attendance:

Terry Crews

Actor Terry Crews was spotted at Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Crews is best known for his roles in popular shows like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Everybody Hates Chris, as well as hosting "America's Got Talent."

Pat McAfee

Former professional football player, wrestler, and "College GameDay" analyst Pat MaCfee was also in attendance at Wednesday's Game. McAfee is also known for his ESPN show "The Pat McAfee Show."

Caitlin Clark

Basketball player Caitlin Clark was spotted at Game 3. Caitlin is best known for being on the Indiana Fever's WNBA team as well as her historic senior basketball season at the University of Iowa. With her at the game were her fellow teammates, Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard.

Álex Palou

Spanish IndyCar driver Álex Palou was seen arriving at Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He is the first Spanish racer to win an American open-wheel racing championship.

