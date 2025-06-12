Kasey Alert: 50-year-old Donald Brasher

A Kasey Alert has been issued for 50-year-old Donald Brasher, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Wednesday, June 11th 2025, 7:00 pm

By: Destini Pittman


GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. -

OHP says Brasher is five feet eight inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be traveling in a white 2007 Chevy pickup with Oklahoma license plate "JSS555," according to OHP. They say the truck has large orange blinkers on the front and a silver toolbox in the back.

OHP says not to approach Brasher if you see him.

Anyone with information related to their Kasey Alert should call 911.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

