Kasey Alert: 50-year-old Donald Brasher

A Kasey Alert has been issued for 50-year-old Donald Brasher, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Destini Pittman

-

OHP says Brasher is five feet eight inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be traveling in a white 2007 Chevy pickup with Oklahoma license plate "JSS555," according to OHP. They say the truck has large orange blinkers on the front and a silver toolbox in the back.

OHP says not to approach Brasher if you see him.

Anyone with information related to their Kasey Alert should call 911.



