Thunder vs. Pacers Game 3: Daigneault says unique approach needed for Pacers home game

By: Carrie Winchel

The Oklahoma City Thunder step onto the Indiana Pacers' home court for the first time in the NBA Finals for Game 3 Wednesday night.

Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault spoke to the media ahead of the matchup that will break the 1-1 playoff tie. Here are some key takeaways from Daigneault's remarks.

Indiana's ability to avoid turnovers keeps Thunder on their toes

"Indiana is a great ball-control team. They do a great job of not turning it over," Diagneault said, "That's been one of the strengths of their team throughout the course of the season."

"If we try to overdo that, it could throw us off kilter. We just stick with our stuff. Try to be disruptive, be hard to play against. Sometimes that yields turnovers, sometimes that yields tough shots, sometimes that gets teams going deeper into the shot clock. Whatever it is, we don't care. We just want to try to get stops. However they come they come."

Indiana's home-court advantage in Game 3

"Yeah, it's a great home court. They play very well here. They play fast here. They play with great physicality and pressure here," Daigneault said, "That's been seen even in the regular season coming here, this has always been a great crowd. We know this place will be live tonight."

But Coach Daigneault admitted, "We got to take care of what we have to take care of in between the lines. It's a really, really tough environment that will be ready to go."

Thunder need a unique approach

"They're a conceptual offense. They play with a lot of flow. They play with a lot of spontaneity. They don't overcontrol the game, their coaching or their players. They just go out there and play. So it requires a conceptual approach defensively," Daigneault said.

"If you go out there and you're like, hey, we're trying to stop this one player or one player, they're going to get you somewhere else. You kind of have to approach the game the way they do on that end of the floor, which is unique. It's one of the unique aspects of playing them."

