Thunder falls to Pacers in Game 3: Timeline

Oklahoma City Thunder face Indiana Pacers in Indy for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Live reactions and updates in our Thunder in the Finals live blog.

By: Carrie Winchel

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Indiana Pacers in their first away game of the 2025 NBA Finals.

The Pacers pulled ahead in the finals series 2-1 with a score of 116 to the Thunder's 107 Wednesday night.

OKC lost Game 1 at home in a heartbreaking last-second, 1-point loss, but came back fierce and focused to run away with Game 2 as Loud City cheered them on to a dominant victory. The away loss Wednesday followed a back-and-forth game that had many Thunder fans saying the team was simply outplayed.

History says the Pacers are in control of the series now; in the 41 previous NBA Finals that were tied at a game apiece, the Game 3 winner went on to hoist the trophy 33 times — an 80.5% clip.

Game 4 is Friday night in Indianapolis.

NBA Finals Game 3 reactions and timeline

10:02 p.m.

571 points and counting... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now holds the OKC record for most points in a single playoff run, passing Kevin Durant (570 in 2012)!

9:37 p.m.

Battling into the fourth

9:35 p.m.

Down 4 entering the 3rd, now OKC is up 5 entering the 4th. Dub is up to 20 points, thanks to a 3-ball to finish the 3rd. Hang on, Thunder Fans.

9:35 p.m.

GO AHEAD THEN, CHET

9:31 p.m.

Indy falls asleep with Chet in the corner and then he JETS in for an old fashioned 3-point play. Great pass from Dub to set up Chet.

9:30 p.m.

NBA Finals Game 3 draws star-studded crowd

9:20 p.m.

Lu with the hot hand from downtown Indianapolis

9:06 p.m.

Bang-Bang-Bang! OKC answers with 6 straight to start the 3rd.

NBA Finals Game 3 Halftime Hangout

Watch our full broadcast below!

8:52 p.m.

The Thunder head into halftime, with the Pacers leading 64-60.

8:38 p.m.

OKC responds, SGA ties it up at 51 with 3:26. We'll see if they can be turnover free to finish the half.

8:17 p.m.

OKC is sloppy with the basketball to start the 2nd Q, Indy opens quarter with a 12-3 run.

8:13 p.m.

Steve McGehee has a second-quarter update

8:10 p.m.

Chet with 13 PTS 4 Reb on 4-5 FG in the first quarter.

7:44 p.m.

Thunder fans at Loud City Live inside Paycom Center are cheering on OKC!

7:30 p.m.

As Game 3 starts, here's a stat from Jeremie Poplin that puts tonight in perspective.

7:20 p.m.

Thunder's starting lineup for Game 3.

6:20 p.m.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes his Game 3 entrance in Indianapolis.

6 p.m.

The Associated Press shared these images of Indiana Pacers fans watching warm-ups before Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Indianapolis.

We prefer blue and orange to yellow.

Image Provided By: AP Photo/Michael Conroy

5:50 p.m.

News On 6 Sports Anchor/Reporter Justin Woodard and News On 6 Anchor Jonathan Cooper preview Game 3 by the numbers. Watch in Justin's X post below.

5:20 p.m.

Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee shared a look at the inside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis ahead of Game 3.

