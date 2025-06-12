Thunder falls to Pacers in Game 3: Timeline

Oklahoma City Thunder face Indiana Pacers in Indy for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Live reactions and updates in our Thunder in the Finals live blog.

Wednesday, June 11th 2025, 10:17 pm

By: Carrie Winchel


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Indiana Pacers in their first away game of the 2025 NBA Finals.

The Pacers pulled ahead in the finals series 2-1 with a score of 116 to the Thunder's 107 Wednesday night.

OKC lost Game 1 at home in a heartbreaking last-second, 1-point loss, but came back fierce and focused to run away with Game 2 as Loud City cheered them on to a dominant victory. The away loss Wednesday followed a back-and-forth game that had many Thunder fans saying the team was simply outplayed.

History says the Pacers are in control of the series now; in the 41 previous NBA Finals that were tied at a game apiece, the Game 3 winner went on to hoist the trophy 33 times — an 80.5% clip.

Game 4 is Friday night in Indianapolis.

NBA Finals Game 3 reactions and timeline

10:02 p.m.

571 points and counting... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now holds the OKC record for most points in a single playoff run, passing Kevin Durant (570 in 2012)!

9:37 p.m.

Battling into the fourth

9:35 p.m.

Down 4 entering the 3rd, now OKC is up 5 entering the 4th. Dub is up to 20 points, thanks to a 3-ball to finish the 3rd. Hang on, Thunder Fans.

9:35 p.m.

GO AHEAD THEN, CHET

9:31 p.m.

Indy falls asleep with Chet in the corner and then he JETS in for an old fashioned 3-point play. Great pass from Dub to set up Chet.

9:30 p.m.

NBA Finals Game 3 draws star-studded crowd

9:20 p.m.

Lu with the hot hand from downtown Indianapolis

9:06 p.m.

Bang-Bang-Bang! OKC answers with 6 straight to start the 3rd.

NBA Finals Game 3 Halftime Hangout

Watch our full broadcast below!

8:52 p.m.

The Thunder head into halftime, with the Pacers leading 64-60.

8:38 p.m.

OKC responds, SGA ties it up at 51 with 3:26. We'll see if they can be turnover free to finish the half.

8:17 p.m.

OKC is sloppy with the basketball to start the 2nd Q, Indy opens quarter with a 12-3 run.

8:13 p.m.

Steve McGehee has a second-quarter update

8:10 p.m.

Chet with 13 PTS 4 Reb on 4-5 FG in the first quarter.

7:44 p.m.

Thunder fans at Loud City Live inside Paycom Center are cheering on OKC!

7:30 p.m.

As Game 3 starts, here's a stat from Jeremie Poplin that puts tonight in perspective.

7:20 p.m.

Thunder's starting lineup for Game 3.

6:20 p.m.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes his Game 3 entrance in Indianapolis.

6 p.m.

The Associated Press shared these images of Indiana Pacers fans watching warm-ups before Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Indianapolis.

We prefer blue and orange to yellow.

Pacers Fans Yellow Shirts Game 3 NBA Finals vs ThunderImage Provided By: AP Photo/Michael Conroy

5:50 p.m.

News On 6 Sports Anchor/Reporter Justin Woodard and News On 6 Anchor Jonathan Cooper preview Game 3 by the numbers. Watch in Justin's X post below.

5:20 p.m.

Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee shared a look at the inside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis ahead of Game 3.

GRAB SOME MERCH: Go Thunder Crazy with Shop Good

Our News 9 and News On 6 sports teams will keep you updated on Game 3 throughout the evening. Here’s how you can follow along with us.

-Refresh this page throughout the evening for live updates and reactions.

-Halftime Hang on News 9 YouTube and News 9 X.

-LIVE post-game stream on News 9 YouTube and News 9 X.

-WATCH the Thunder’s official Post-Game show LIVE on News 9 YouTube.

-WATCH the LIVE post-game news conference on News9.com and News On 6's YouTube.

-Check out our Thunder in the Finals hubs for full interviews from coaches and players and analysis articles from the game.

News 9 Thunder in the Finals hub

News On 6 Thunder in the Finals hub

NBA Finals Game 3 Coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals 

Coaches Corner 

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder 

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers 

Thunder Player POV 

Community Stories 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 11th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025