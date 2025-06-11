OKC Thunder gifts student NBA Finals tickets for his 11th birthday

A student at Positive Tomorrows had the best 11th birthday ever after the OKC Thunder gifted him tickets to Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

By: Addie Crawford

An 11-year-old's birthday wish came true when he attended Game 2 of the NBA Finals as Isaiah Hartenstein's guest.

Before being gifted the tickets, he had never been to a professional basketball game.

"It was the best," said 11-year-old Jay'ceon Williams. "I got to go to the Thunder game, be on the news, and have a party on my birthday."

Williams is a student at Positive Tomorrows, a school that helps families transition out of homelessness.

Thunder Center, Isaiah Hartenstein, has spent time with the students at Positive Tomorrows through visits and field trips.

"He is really nice, fun, and tall," said Williams.

Williams attended the game with his mother and brother after the family had done so well throughout the time at Positive Tomorrows.

"He's one of the smartest kids I've seen in a while," said Positive Tomorrows CEO Margaret Creighton. "His mom has accomplished so many goals for herself."

Williams' mom has housing for their family and recently graduated with her phlebotomy certificate.

Days after the big birthday celebration, Williams is still on cloud 9.

"Thank you to Isaiah," said Williams. "He's the greatest of all time."