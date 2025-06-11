Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole secures funding for disaster recovery for American communities

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole secures about $1.45 billion for the Economic Development Administration's Fiscal Year 2025 Disaster Supplemental Grant Program.

By: Brandon Coons

-

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole has secured about $1.45 billion for the Economic Development Administration’s Fiscal Year 2025 Disaster Supplemental Grant Program.

Cole says the funding is through the American Relief Act, which he authored.

The money will be used by American communities that received major disaster declarations in 2023 or 2024 due to hurricanes, wildfires, severe storms, flooding, tornadoes and other natural disasters.

He says state, local or tribal government, an economic development district, a higher education institution, an economic development organization, a public or private non-profit working with local government, or a public-private partnership for public infrastructure are eligible to apply for assistance through the disaster supplemental grant program.

“As a lifelong Oklahoman, I know just how much destruction natural disasters, like tornadoes, can cause. In fact, just last year, the towns of Sulphur and Marietta in Oklahoma’s Fourth District were devastated by tornadoes. Now, with this EDA grant funding, communities will be able to not only rebuild but also plan for long-term recovery and future resiliency,” said Congressman Cole.

“I look forward to seeing this funding being put to good use and I thank President Trump and Secretary Lutnick for their commitment to helping Americans,” said Congressman Cole.

Congressman Cole says projects must be located in, primarily serve, or demonstrably benefit one of more communities in areas that received a major disaster designation occurring in calendar years 2023 and 2024. You can check eligibility for the funding here.

Applications for the grant program must be submitted online through EDA’s portal.