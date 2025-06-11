Possible head-on collision shuts down streets in SW OKC

Oklahoma City Police say that a possible head-on collision has occurred in southwest Oklahoma City, shutting down traffic on 149th Street.

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma City Police say that a multiple-vehicle crash involving a possible head-on collision has occurred in southwest Oklahoma City, shutting down traffic on 149th Street.

Authorities report that the crash occurred near 149th Street and Portland Avenue, and the fire department is currently blocking traffic at these intersections until further notice.

Injuries have been reported, but authorities say the extent of which is unknown.

