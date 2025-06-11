What the Pacers Are Saying About OKC’s Defense and Offense

Coach Rick Carlisle:
- OKC’s Defensive Pressure: Oklahoma City has a unique ability to throw multiple defenders of various sizes at their key players (Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam). They can switch between bigger, smaller, and medium defenders, creating unprecedented challenges. This versatility and personnel strength is one of OKC’s defensive hallmarks.
- Turnover Pressure: OKC’s defense aggressively forces turnovers throughout the playoffs. Some of the Pacers' turnovers have been so poor that OKC didn’t even have to chase the ball. This disruptive defense combined with sometimes poor spacing is a big issue for the Pacers.
- Need for Adjustments: Carlisle acknowledges they’ve been outplayed for most quarters and must improve their execution and make strategic adjustments to handle OKC’s pressure better.
- Ball Security Challenges: While Tyrese is historically strong at protecting the ball, the Thunder’s relentless defense tests even their best ball handlers. The Pacers emphasize the need for spatial awareness and aggressive but careful offense — balancing risk without becoming too cautious.
Tyrese Haliburton:
- Defensive Complexity: OKC’s defense stands out for its personnel and unpredictability. They mix up coverages, blitz from the point of attack, and use unconventional defensive schemes. Coach Daigneault is willing to make in-game adjustments that break from traditional patterns, making them hard to prepare for.
- Personnel Advantage: OKC has more highly skilled defenders at the point of attack than most teams. This, combined with their connected defensive communication, creates constant pressure on the ball handlers.
- Off-ball Movement: To combat OKC’s defense, the Pacers need to vary their offensive sets. Running the same high pick-and-roll repeatedly allows OKC to pack the paint and force tough, late-clock shots. Mixing off-ball actions, ball screens, and spacing is critical.
- Transition Defense: Despite offensive struggles, the Pacers pride themselves on solid transition defense, allowing very few fast-break points against OKC. This “next-play mentality” helps them recover quickly from mistakes.
Pascal Siakam:
- OKC’s defense converges quickly and is always well-positioned, making it difficult to get into the paint.
- The Thunder pack the paint and disrupt offensive flow, forcing Indiana to be stronger with the ball and more decisive.
- Effective transition defense for OKC comes from their ability to get stops and secure rebounds first, which limits fast-break points.
- To succeed against them, Pacers must improve getting into the paint and finishing plays despite the tight defense.
Andrew Nembhard:
- OKC’s defenders are individually very skilled—versatile, long, athletic, and physical.
- The Thunder are connected as a defensive unit, making it tough to break their coverage or create mismatches.
- The Pacers must be aggressive and connected themselves to break through OKC’s defense.
- Screening against OKC is challenging because their defenders fight hard to avoid being caught and switch well.
Aaron Nesmith:
- OKC’s individual defenders, especially when switching on ball screens, are talented and make it difficult to get downhill into the paint.
- The Thunder’s defensive pressure requires Indiana to push harder to create opportunities inside.
- The home crowd’s energy will help fuel Indiana’s fight against OKC’s tough defense.
Myles Turner:
- Though OKC’s defenders are smaller, they swarm the ball and close passing lanes quickly—open looks can disappear in an instant.
- Transition defense for OKC is driven by their awareness of key offensive threats and their hustle to get back and secure rebounds.
- Off-ball movement and screening are critical for the Pacers to try to break through OKC’s strong defensive rotations.
- The team acknowledges they must raise their level of play to match OKC’s defense in Game 3 and beyond.
